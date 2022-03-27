RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 316 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $5,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 51.5% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $66.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.44. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $57.28 and a 12-month high of $68.86.

