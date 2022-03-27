RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 41,881 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,881 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $3,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 107,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.9% during the third quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 147,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPRT shares. Mizuho lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.19.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.93 and a 1 year high of $32.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 41.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.40%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

