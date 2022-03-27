Rotork (LON:ROR) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Rotork (LON:ROR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 345 ($4.54) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 395 ($5.20) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.33) target price on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Rotork from GBX 410 ($5.40) to GBX 420 ($5.53) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 407.56 ($5.37).

LON:ROR opened at GBX 331.60 ($4.37) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 321.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 341.99. The stock has a market cap of £2.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.04. Rotork has a 1 year low of GBX 274.60 ($3.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 375.60 ($4.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.99.

In other Rotork news, insider Jonathan Davis sold 18,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.75), for a total transaction of £52,223.40 ($68,751.18).

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

