Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) to Sector Perform

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $11.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Diversey from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Diversey from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Diversey from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Diversey from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diversey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSEY opened at $7.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Diversey has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $18.61.

Diversey ( NASDAQ:DSEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $672.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.48 million. Diversey had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.92%. Diversey’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Diversey will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Diversey by 4.4% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Diversey by 15.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Diversey by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Diversey by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its holdings in Diversey by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 464,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the period. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

