Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Alliance Pharma (LON:APH)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Alliance Pharma (LON:APH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.71) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON APH opened at GBX 119.80 ($1.58) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 106.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 105.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.72, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Alliance Pharma has a 1-year low of GBX 86.10 ($1.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 123 ($1.62). The stock has a market capitalization of £645.30 million and a P/E ratio of 36.30.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.13 ($0.01) per share. This is a boost from Alliance Pharma’s previous dividend of $0.56. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Alliance Pharma’s payout ratio is presently 0.49%.

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. It owns or licenses the rights to approximately 80 pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare products.

