Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for IntegraFin (LON:IHP)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 590 ($7.77) price objective on the stock.

IHP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of IntegraFin from GBX 670 ($8.82) to GBX 580 ($7.64) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of IntegraFin from GBX 640 ($8.43) to GBX 600 ($7.90) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

IntegraFin stock opened at GBX 412.20 ($5.43) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 447.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 517.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. IntegraFin has a 12 month low of GBX 363.60 ($4.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 610.50 ($8.04). The stock has a market cap of £1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.77.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real time day-to-day and technical support services.

