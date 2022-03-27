Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 200 ($2.63) price objective on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MKS. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.49) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.70) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.42) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 231.13 ($3.04).

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

LON MKS opened at GBX 155.25 ($2.04) on Thursday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of GBX 129.75 ($1.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 263 ($3.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.04 billion and a PE ratio of 103.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 185.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 202.68.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.