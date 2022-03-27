Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 195 ($2.57) target price on the stock.

LON HICL opened at GBX 168.60 ($2.22) on Thursday. HICL Infrastructure has a one year low of GBX 158.72 ($2.09) and a one year high of GBX 181.20 ($2.39). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 171.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 171.29. The company has a market capitalization of £3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a GBX 2.06 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.19%. HICL Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 0.85%.

HICL Infrastructure PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

