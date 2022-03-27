Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 2,100 ($27.65) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TPK. Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,545 ($20.34) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,105 ($27.71) to GBX 1,961 ($25.82) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Liberum Capital lowered their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,065 ($27.19) to GBX 2,020 ($26.59) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,000 ($26.33) to GBX 1,800 ($23.70) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travis Perkins presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,871.77 ($24.64).

LON TPK opened at GBX 1,276 ($16.80) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57. Travis Perkins has a 52-week low of GBX 1,222 ($16.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,839.60 ($24.22). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,401.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,528.15. The firm has a market cap of £2.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.74.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share. This is an increase from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $12.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Travis Perkins’s payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

In related news, insider Jasmine Whitbread acquired 2,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,426 ($18.77) per share, for a total transaction of £30,273.98 ($39,855.16).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

