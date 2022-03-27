Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,105,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 419,264 shares during the period. Royal Gold makes up 0.8% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 4.73% of Royal Gold worth $326,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Royal Gold by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RGLD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.33. The stock had a trading volume of 468,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,811. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.39. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $142.67.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $168.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 41.93%. Royal Gold’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.57%.

In related news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RGLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.02.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

