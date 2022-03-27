Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 85.8% from the February 28th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 394,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ROYL stock remained flat at $$0.10 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 21,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,482. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.07. Royale Energy has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.19.

Royale Energy Company Profile

Royale Energy, Inc acquires, explores for, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal operations are located in the Sacramento Basin and San Joaquin Basin in California, as well as in Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado, and Louisiana. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

