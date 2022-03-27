RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN) Short Interest Down 96.5% in March

RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 96.5% from the February 28th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,242,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of RSHN traded up 0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 0.00. 7,510,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,043,688. RushNet has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.02.

RushNet Company Profile (Get Rating)

RushNet, Inc engages in the manufacturing and sale of products such as carbonated and non-carbonated alcohol and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded on January 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Glenwood Springs, CO.

