Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 539,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,673 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of NortonLifeLock worth $14,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,219,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,879,000 after purchasing an additional 973,843 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 105,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 15,345 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,955,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 176.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 72,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 51.0% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 2,703,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,406,000 after acquiring an additional 913,131 shares during the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NLOK traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.29. 3,626,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,971,300. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.31. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.69 and a 12-month high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 297.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NLOK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

In other news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $27,956.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

