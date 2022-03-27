Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $13.40 Million Stock Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 710,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78,084 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.30% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $13,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,450.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,967,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,753,000 after buying an additional 2,851,024 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 176.1% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,020,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,948,000 after buying an additional 2,564,414 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $19,580,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,554.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 870,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,663,000 after buying an additional 837,802 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 64.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,077,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,755,000 after buying an additional 812,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PK traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,079,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,757. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.60 and a 200-day moving average of $18.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $23.10.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.32). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PK shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.