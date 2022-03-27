Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 38,895 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,895 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.15% of XPO Logistics worth $13,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,285,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $738,964,000 after acquiring an additional 88,777 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,575,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,000 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,433,000 after acquiring an additional 567,038 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,779,000 after acquiring an additional 71,879 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 745,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,327,000 after acquiring an additional 238,151 shares during the period. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on XPO shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.40.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $77.01. 1,533,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,635,083. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.02. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.22 and a 12-month high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

