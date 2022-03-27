Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 94,798 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 631,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,798 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Vistra worth $14,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Shares of VST traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $22.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,268,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,235,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.70. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $23.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.37%.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $1,119,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

About Vistra (Get Rating)

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.