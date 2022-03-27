S.C. Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,553,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,390,614,000 after buying an additional 2,592,632 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,513,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,241,877,000 after purchasing an additional 420,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,476,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,465,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,481 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,967,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,588,000 after purchasing an additional 110,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,510,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,835 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $124.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.55. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $122.92 and a twelve month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

