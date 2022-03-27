S.C. Financial Services Inc. Invests $1.61 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 1.9% of S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,573,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,933,000 after buying an additional 783,220 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,467,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,633,000 after buying an additional 1,546,763 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,643,000 after buying an additional 1,171,866 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,261,000 after buying an additional 617,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,254,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,088,000 after buying an additional 648,345 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:EFG opened at $96.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.98. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

