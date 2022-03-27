S.C. Financial Services Inc. Makes New $839,000 Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.0% of S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $45,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,738.1% during the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 1,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM opened at $85.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $91.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.65.

In other news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

