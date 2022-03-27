S.C. Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $289.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $254.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.58 and a fifty-two week high of $295.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.33.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 686,418 shares of company stock worth $187,291,859 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

