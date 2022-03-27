S.C. Financial Services Inc. Takes $381,000 Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 118.6% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 50,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 27,425 shares during the last quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% in the third quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 760,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,466,000 after purchasing an additional 10,734 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 30.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 367,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 86,796 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,195,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,625,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 545,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPD opened at $25.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.30 and its 200 day moving average is $23.08. The stock has a market cap of $55.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.25.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.57%.

EPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $701,600 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

