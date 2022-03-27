Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Receives $66.47 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.47.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Sage Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 40.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,704,000 after buying an additional 39,447 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $554,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 23.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 296.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 52,348 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $32.42 on Thursday. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $30.48 and a 52 week high of $81.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.57.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.43% and a negative net margin of 7,258.91%. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.47) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

