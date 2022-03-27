Sandston Co. (OTCMKTS:SDON) Short Interest Down 89.0% in March

Sandston Co. (OTCMKTS:SDON – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 89.0% from the February 28th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SDON remained flat at $$0.20 on Friday. Sandston has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16.
