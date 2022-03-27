Sandston Co. (OTCMKTS:SDON) Short Interest Down 89.0% in March

Sandston Co. (OTCMKTS:SDON – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 89.0% from the February 28th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SDON remained flat at $$0.20 on Friday. Sandston has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16.

Sandston Corp. intends to consider investment opportunities and incurring administrative expenses related to legal, accounting and administrative activities. The company was founded in October 1983 and is headquartered in Traverse City, MI.

