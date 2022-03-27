Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Shares Down 9.7%

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) traded down 9.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.57 and last traded at $6.58. 2,458 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 136,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 51.34 and a quick ratio of 51.07.

Get Sarcos Technology and Robotics alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Electric Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,180,000. Delta Air Lines Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,602,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,060,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,000 after buying an additional 760,346 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,566,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,624,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Sarcos Robotics is involved in the development of robotic systems. The company’s mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian(R) S, Guardian(R) GT, Guardian(R) XO(R), and Guardian(R) XT(TM). Sarcos Robotics, formerly known as Rotor Acquisition Corp., is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.