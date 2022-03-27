SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $601.27 Million

Brokerages forecast that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) will post sales of $601.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $609.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $590.44 million. SBA Communications reported sales of $548.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full year sales of $2.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.77 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 10.29%. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $379.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $407.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.23.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $328.99 on Thursday. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $272.14 and a 1 year high of $391.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $317.85 and its 200-day moving average is $339.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.46 and a beta of 0.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total value of $164,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,239,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 211.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,482,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,759 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $339,836,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in SBA Communications by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,446,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,630,000 after purchasing an additional 495,284 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SBA Communications by 75.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,757,000 after purchasing an additional 417,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in SBA Communications by 15.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,719,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $899,127,000 after purchasing an additional 369,762 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

