Scf Partners, Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Stock

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) insider Scf Partners, Inc. sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $14,532.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Scf Partners, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 24th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 6,906 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $163,257.84.
- On Wednesday, March 9th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 303 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $7,484.10.
Shares of FET stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.76 and a 200 day moving average of $20.01. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 18.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 144,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 407.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 8,131 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. 48.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Forum Energy Technologies, Inc is a global oilfield products company. THe firm serves the drilling, downhole, subsea, completions, and production sectors of the energy industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Downhole, Completions, Production, and Corporate. The Drilling and Downhole segment provides services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets.
