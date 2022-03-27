Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.330-$1.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SCHN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ SCHN opened at $54.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.50. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1 year low of $35.34 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $798.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.06 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 6.44%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHN. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1,171.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 331,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,198,000 after buying an additional 305,191 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,548,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,213,000 after buying an additional 23,886 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 308.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after purchasing an additional 20,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 169,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,798,000 after purchasing an additional 16,289 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

