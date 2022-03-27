Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stock Position Lifted by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 459.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period.

SCHE traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,542,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,894. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $33.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.93.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

