Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 405.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,417.5% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

FNDX traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $59.09. 660,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,470. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.09. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.17 and a fifty-two week high of $60.29.

