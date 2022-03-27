Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 514.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,551,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,849,000 after buying an additional 15,531,426 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,028,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,612 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,185.0% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,519,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384,412 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,973,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,239,000 after purchasing an additional 817,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,122,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,045,000 after purchasing an additional 554,812 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $79.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.92. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $70.74 and a 12-month high of $82.47.

