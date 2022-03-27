Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) Short Interest Up 282.2% in March

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,600 shares, an increase of 282.2% from the February 28th total of 25,800 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 308,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCPS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Scopus BioPharma by 1,399.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Scopus BioPharma by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scopus BioPharma in the 3rd quarter worth $422,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Scopus BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scopus BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. 18.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SCPS opened at $0.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.34. Scopus BioPharma has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $19.95.

Scopus BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformational therapeutics targeting serious diseases. Its lead development programs are immuno-oncology gene therapy for the treatment of various cancers, which include CO-sTiRNA, a STAT3 inhibitor gene therapy that drives tumor cell growth and anti-tumor immune suppression; and MRI-1867, a cannabinoid-1 receptor inverse agonist and inhibitor of inducible nitric oxide synthase for the treatment of systemic sclerosis.

