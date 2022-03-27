Scotiabank Increases Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target to C$17.00

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$16.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares assumed coverage on Sienna Senior Living in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$17.50 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.25 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on Sienna Senior Living in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.84.

Shares of SIA stock opened at C$15.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.86. Sienna Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of C$13.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.15, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

