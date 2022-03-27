Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Seagen were worth $4,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Seagen by 486.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Seagen by 438.7% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Seagen by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Seagen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 8,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total transaction of $1,323,631.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.73, for a total value of $2,466,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,044 shares of company stock valued at $11,876,437 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seagen stock traded down $2.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,238. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.54. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $117.46 and a one year high of $192.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.39 and a beta of 0.82.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $429.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.42 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SGEN shares. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Seagen from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Seagen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Seagen from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Seagen from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.14.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

