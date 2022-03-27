Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Entergy in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $6.35 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.37.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.

ETR has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Vertical Research downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.33.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $114.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Entergy has a 52-week low of $96.80 and a 52-week high of $115.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.02. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.62.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 102.9% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Entergy news, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $150,903.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.93, for a total value of $503,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,785 shares of company stock worth $2,927,944 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.92%.

Entergy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.