Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,700 shares, a drop of 52.9% from the February 28th total of 525,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

ASAI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. HSBC raised shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

NYSE:ASAI opened at $16.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Sendas Distribuidora has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $18.55.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 403.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 780,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,351,000 after purchasing an additional 625,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the 2nd quarter worth $715,000. 5.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

