Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,700 shares, a drop of 52.9% from the February 28th total of 525,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
ASAI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. HSBC raised shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.
NYSE:ASAI opened at $16.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Sendas Distribuidora has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $18.55.
Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.
