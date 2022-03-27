Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Shares Gap Down to $1.96

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.96, but opened at $1.89. Senseonics shares last traded at $1.89, with a volume of 1,730 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SENS shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $866.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.61.

In related news, CEO Timothy T. Goodnow sold 464,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $1,142,399.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward Fiorentino sold 63,553 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $104,862.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,020,643 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,304. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SENS. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Senseonics by 249.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 617,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 440,728 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Senseonics by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,075,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404,892 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Senseonics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,316,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 47,439 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

