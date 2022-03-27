Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT) Short Interest Update

Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the February 28th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SNT opened at $2.68 on Friday. Senstar Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $5.97. The company has a market cap of $62.12 million and a PE ratio of 6.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Senstar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senstar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Senstar Technologies by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 32,612 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Senstar Technologies by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 14,857 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Senstar Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 759,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 18,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Senstar Technologies Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of computerized security systems. It operates through the following segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video & Cyber Security. The Perimeter Products segment sells perimeter products, including services and maintenance that are performed either on a fixed-price basis or pursuant to time-and-materials based contracts.

