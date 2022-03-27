Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund (LON:SEQI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $91.05

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (LON:SEQI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 91.05 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 97.22 ($1.28), with a volume of 1178938 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97.10 ($1.28).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 101.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 105.72.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 1.5%.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

