Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Short Interest Up 233.3% in March

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SVT traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,079. The company has a market capitalization of $36.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Servotronics has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $14.90.

About Servotronics

Servotronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of components, systems and sub-systems. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Group and Consumer Products Group. The Advanced Technology Group segment is the design, manufacture and marketing of servo-control components such as torque motors, control valves, actuators, and others.

