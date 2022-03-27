Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 305,300 shares, a growth of 134.5% from the February 28th total of 130,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Shawcor from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

OTCMKTS:SAWLF opened at $4.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.21. Shawcor has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $5.75.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

