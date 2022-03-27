Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Shawcor from C$6.75 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities lowered Shawcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Shawcor from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Get Shawcor alerts:

SCL traded up C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.26. 295,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,058. The stock has a market capitalization of C$370.74 million and a P/E ratio of -4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.30. Shawcor has a 52-week low of C$4.24 and a 52-week high of C$6.75.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.