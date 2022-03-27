Shearwater Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,126 Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Shearwater Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Shearwater Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Shares of SCHZ stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.05. 786,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,104. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.29. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.29 and a 1 year high of $55.29.

