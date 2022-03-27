Shearwater Capital LLC Invests $44.14 Million in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Shearwater Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,523,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,142,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 38.0% of Shearwater Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Shearwater Capital LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 176.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of DFAC stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.78. 713,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,059. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.73. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $29.33.

