Shearwater Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Shearwater Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 954 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000. Moody’s comprises approximately 0.3% of Shearwater Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,172,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,967,492,000 after purchasing an additional 179,514 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,104,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,383,000 after purchasing an additional 322,933 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,713,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,911,000 after buying an additional 96,040 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Moody’s by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,094,000 after buying an additional 130,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,830,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,881,000 after purchasing an additional 24,281 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCO traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $330.51. The company had a trading volume of 507,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $295.00 and a twelve month high of $407.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 23.77%.

A number of research firms have commented on MCO. UBS Group decreased their price target on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $378.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $402.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.69.

About Moody's

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

