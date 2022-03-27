Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SHLX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut Shell Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jonestrading cut Shell Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of SHLX stock opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Shell Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.73 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 103.11% and a net margin of 100.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.56% of the company’s stock.

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

