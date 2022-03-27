Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 907 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 533.3% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 244.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 31 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 60.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SHOP opened at $679.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $756.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,191.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 12.15 and a quick ratio of 12.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.64. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $510.02 and a 52-week high of $1,762.92.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Shopify from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $2,000.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair upgraded shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,145.45.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

