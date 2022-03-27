Shopping (SPI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $295,697.00

Shopping (SPI) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 27th. One Shopping coin can currently be purchased for about $8.31 or 0.00018638 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shopping has a total market cap of $7.18 million and approximately $295,697.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Shopping has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00047089 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,140.21 or 0.07046570 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,607.06 or 1.00097351 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00043712 BTC.

About Shopping

Shopping was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 864,624 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Buying and Selling Shopping

