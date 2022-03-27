Short Interest in American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Decreases By 99.1%

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.1% from the February 28th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of American Lithium Minerals stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. American Lithium Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.23.
American Lithium Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)
