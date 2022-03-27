Short Interest in American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Decreases By 99.1%

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.1% from the February 28th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of American Lithium Minerals stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. American Lithium Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.23.

Get American Lithium Minerals alerts:

American Lithium Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Lithium Minerals, Inc, engages in mineral exploration for lithium and rare earth minerals in the United States. The company's properties include Stonewall Flat Lithium project that covers an area of approximately 1,250 acres on Stonewall Playa in Nevada's Lida Valley Basin; and Kingman Rare Earth project comprising two individual properties, which include Kingman Feldspar Mine and the Mineral X property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.