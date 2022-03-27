Short Interest in BellRock Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXBRF) Declines By 51.0%

BellRock Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXBRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 51.0% from the February 28th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04. BellRock Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.32.

BellRock Brands Company Profile

BellRock Brands Inc develops, markets, and sells cannabis products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers cannabis infused adult-use topicals, confections, edibles, beverages, and concentrates, as well as transdermal patches, tinctures, capsules, lotions, creams, other topicals, vapes, and cosmetic serums.

