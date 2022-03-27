Short Interest in Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT) Decreases By 92.9%

Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the February 28th total of 98,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Biotech Acquisition stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. Biotech Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82.

Get Biotech Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIOT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Biotech Acquisition by 291.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 174,915 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Biotech Acquisition by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 166,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Biotech Acquisition by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 147,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,462,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA grew its position in shares of Biotech Acquisition by 208.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 202,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biotech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.